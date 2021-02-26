Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 26 2021
Men kidnap woman after murdering her husband in Karachi's Korangi, say police

Friday Feb 26, 2021


  • Armed men barge into a Korangi house, attack family with metal rods, say police
  • Suspects allegedly kidnap woman, kill her husband
  • The couple had married three years ago by choice, suspects are relatives of the woman, say police

KARACHI: Three men barged into a house in Korangi on Friday and attacked a family, killing the husband and kidnapping the wife, said police.

The deceased, Abdul Sattar, was killed when armed men carrying metal rods barged into his house and attacked him. The suspects allegedly injured Sattar's mother and sister during the attack.

The victim's wife was kidnapped by the suspects, who fled the scene after committing the crime in a rickshaw, according to police.

Disclosing details about the case, police said the husband and wife had married three years ago by choice and were living secretly in Korangi.

Police said the suspects are relatives of the kidnapped woman.

