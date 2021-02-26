Can't connect right now! retry
Lili Reinhart details the ‘intense’ nature of fan support

Lili Reinhart details the ‘intense’ nature of fan support

Hollywood actress Lili Reinhart gets candid about the impact of fan support for the upcoming episodes of Riverdale.

According to a report by IANS Reinhart was quoted saying, "The fan support is great, but it can be very intense. Sometimes, people get into verbal fights on Twitter and you just think 'Woah, guys...calm down. This is fiction. There's no need to argue’.”

"But on the flip side of that, there are no words to explain how it feels to see people so excited about our show. The support is immense.”

She added, “There's a weird moment of realisation when you remember people look up to you as Lili, not just as Betty. That's when I remind myself 'Oh, they are not just here for the show. They are here because they support us as human beings'. It's really touching.”

