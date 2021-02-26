Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Feb 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Rani Mukerji weighs in on her ‘limited shelf life’ as an actress

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 26, 2021

Rani Mukerji weighs in on her ‘limited shelf life’ as an actress

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji sits down for a candid chat and weighs in on her comeback with Mardaani 2.

The star shed light on it all during her interview with Pinkvilla and was quoted saying, “Right from the beginning of my career, these talks have always been going on. These are still relevant today because there are a few who still talk like that.”

“It's not just about marriage and having kids. It's also about what kind of roles you're choosing, the reliability that people have with your character and your age, as opposed to trying to be somebody who you're not.”

“These are the things that one needs to question and ask. If you do those things today, you might not be relevant. Being married doesn't give you wings, this and having kids are all episodes of your life. But well do you maintain yourself to come in front of the camera? These things count.”

More From Bollywood:

Watch: Fan tries to pull Deepika Padukone's bag

Watch: Fan tries to pull Deepika Padukone's bag

Sara Ali Khan visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Sara Ali Khan visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah
Saif Ali Khan slams the abuse of power in Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan slams the abuse of power in Bollywood
Sara Ali Khan takes fans by storm with ‘Jumma Mubarak’ wish

Sara Ali Khan takes fans by storm with ‘Jumma Mubarak’ wish
Nora Fatehi in tears as she looks back at her past full of struggle in Bollywood

Nora Fatehi in tears as she looks back at her past full of struggle in Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan resume shooting for their upcoming thriller 'Pathan'

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan resume shooting for their upcoming thriller 'Pathan'
Katrina Kaif sends message to Alia Bhatt after watching 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser

Katrina Kaif sends message to Alia Bhatt after watching 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser

Isabelle Kaif shares teaser of 'Time To Dance'

Isabelle Kaif shares teaser of 'Time To Dance'
Sara Ali Khan dating South superstar Vijay Deverakonda?

Sara Ali Khan dating South superstar Vijay Deverakonda?
Ajay Devgan, Kajol celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary

Ajay Devgan, Kajol celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary
Kareena Kapoor’s father opens up about naming his grandson

Kareena Kapoor’s father opens up about naming his grandson
Mommy Kareena Kapoor returns to social media after giving birth to son

Mommy Kareena Kapoor returns to social media after giving birth to son

Latest

view all