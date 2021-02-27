Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Feb 27 2021
By
Web Desk

PPP's Palwasha Khan says her house was attacked by 5 'goons' on Friday

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 27, 2021

A file photo of PPP leader Palwasha Khan. 


  • Palwasha says her house was attacked by 5 'goons' Friday evening
  • She alleges attack carried out by people who are threatened of her move to contest Senate elections
  • "This is too small a tactic to scare me out of the fight," says Palwasha

KARACHI: PPP leader Palwasha Khan said that her house was attacked on Friday evening by five 'goons' who felt threatened by her move to contest the Senate election.

Read more: The mathematics of the Senate elections

Taking to Twitter, the PPP leader said that she is "being persecuted for speaking my mind and for being a woman".

"This is too small a tactic to scare me out of the fight, I won't give up Inshallah," she tweeted.

Palwasha had shared more details of the attack last night, claiming that her house in Gulistan-e-Jauhar was attacked by five persons who also threatened her family members.

Read more: Senate election 2021: Meet the PTI candidates

According to her, the attackers asked for Palwasha and told her family members to bring her out of the house.

The PPP leader said that she had filed a complaint at a police station and also informed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Read more: Race to the Senate: Find out how the winner is decided

Palwasha is currently serving as the deputy information secretary of the PPP. She has been nominated as the PPP's candidate for the upcoming Senate election alongside other women leaders from the party, which include Khairunisa Mughal and Rukhsana Shah.

