Ayeza Khan reveals Humayun Saeed, Imran Abbas are her ‘favourite’ actors

Leading Pakistani star Ayeza Khan has revealed that co-stars Humayun Saeed and Imran Abbas are her two 'favourite' actors.

This she revealed while commenting on Imran Abbas post where he shared a stunning photo with Humayun Saeed.

The Yaar-e-Bewafa actor took to Instagram and posted an adorable photo with Humayun and captioned it, “Someone I respect, love and admire the most in our industry...Mera bhai @saeedhumayun.”

The photo also caught the attention of the Mehar Posh actress.



Commenting on the picture, Ayeza Khan said, “You two are my favorites. Amazing Human beings.”

Tagging the two, she went on to say, “It's an honor for me to work with such brilliant actors with the best heart! @imranabbas.official @saeedhumayun.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.