Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Feb 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan reveals Humayun Saeed, Imran Abbas are her ‘favourite’ actors

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 27, 2021

Ayeza Khan reveals Humayun Saeed, Imran Abbas are her ‘favourite’ actors

Leading Pakistani star Ayeza Khan has revealed that co-stars Humayun Saeed and Imran Abbas are her two 'favourite' actors.

This she revealed while commenting on Imran Abbas post where he shared a stunning photo with Humayun Saeed.

The Yaar-e-Bewafa actor took to Instagram and posted an adorable photo with Humayun and captioned it, “Someone I respect, love and admire the most in our industry...Mera bhai @saeedhumayun.”

The photo also caught the attention of the Mehar Posh actress.

Commenting on the picture, Ayeza Khan said, “You two are my favorites. Amazing Human beings.”

Tagging the two, she went on to say, “It's an honor for me to work with such brilliant actors with the best heart! @imranabbas.official @saeedhumayun.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

More From Showbiz:

Dananeer creates Pushto version of 'Pawri Hori Hai' with Mahira Khan: Video

Dananeer creates Pushto version of 'Pawri Hori Hai' with Mahira Khan: Video
Minal Khan's video with daughter Amal Muneeb wows Aiman Khan, Iqra Aziz

Minal Khan's video with daughter Amal Muneeb wows Aiman Khan, Iqra Aziz

Take a look at Sheheryar Munawar's adventurous trip to Balochistan

Take a look at Sheheryar Munawar's adventurous trip to Balochistan
Atif Aslam's latest song 'Raat' leaves fans in awe

Atif Aslam's latest song 'Raat' leaves fans in awe

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar's son steals hearts in latest snap

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar's son steals hearts in latest snap
Shahroz Sabzwari expresses gratitude to fans for bringing him and Sadaf Kanwal together

Shahroz Sabzwari expresses gratitude to fans for bringing him and Sadaf Kanwal together
Imran Abbas, Ertugrul's Celal Al leave fans starstruck after their interaction

Imran Abbas, Ertugrul's Celal Al leave fans starstruck after their interaction
Minal Khan's latest snap gets fans swooning

Minal Khan's latest snap gets fans swooning
Ayeza Khan shares loved-up photos with hubby Danish Taimoor

Ayeza Khan shares loved-up photos with hubby Danish Taimoor
Aima Baig shares a heartfelt birthday note for Shahbaz Shigri

Aima Baig shares a heartfelt birthday note for Shahbaz Shigri
Minal Khan drops jaws with dreamy, bridal photoshoot

Minal Khan drops jaws with dreamy, bridal photoshoot
Ayesha Omar over the moon after meeting 'pawri ho rahi hai' star Dananeer Mobeen

Ayesha Omar over the moon after meeting 'pawri ho rahi hai' star Dananeer Mobeen

Latest

view all