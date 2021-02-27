PAF releases special song 'Sadaa-e-Pakistan' on February 27 anniversary

PAF releases "Sadaa-e-Pakistan" song on 2-year anniversary of Operation Swift Retort

Pakistan, on this day, had downed 2 Indian aircraft, captured Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

PM Imran Khan had earlier congratulated the nation on the operation's 2-year anniversary

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Friday released a new song, "Sadaa-e-Pakistan" to celebrate the second anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort" when the PAF shot down two Indian aircraft and captured Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

Sung by Ali Hamza, the song is directed by Zohaib Kazi.



The song features impressive visuals of Pakistani pilots flying fighters jets across the skies, on the alert for any sign of enemy activity.



Visuals of the crashe MiG-21 Bison Indian fighter jet that was brought down can also be seen in the video, as Ali Hamza sings the melodious song.



The famous footage of Abhinandan Varthaman being escorted across the Wagah border has also been incldued in the music video of the song.



Pakistan shoots down two Indian aircraft



Two years ago on February 27, then Pakistani military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor had confirmed that two fighter jets of the IAF had been shot down after they crossed the LoC and came inside the Pakistani airspace..

"One of the aircraft fell inside AJK while other fell inside IoK," he had added.

The swift response from Pakistan came a day after IAF jets intruded into Pakistani territory and dropped their payload, fleeing as the PAF jets scrambled.



Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had said, "Two Indian jets entered Pakistani airspace and the PAF faced them. The two planes were shot down — one fell in our space and the other on their side."

The DG ISPR had stressed, "Pakistan's armed forces have capability, will, resolve and nation’s support. But because we are a responsible state and want peace, we decided first of all that we won’t take any military targets."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan had congratulated the nation on its two-year anniversary of the response to the Indian attack.



In his tweet, the prime minister lashed out at the Indian move, describing it as an "illegal, reckless military adventure".

