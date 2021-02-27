Sources unveil Prince Harry’s promise to Queen Elizabeth

Sources close to Prince Harry have come forward to shed light on his promise to Queen Elizabeth.

This claim was brought forward by a source close to The Mirror and they were quoted saying, “Harry has spoken to the Queen, and she told him she was delighted he has found happiness.”

"She only wants the best for him and his family. She has seen him struggle with his position in the family and had always had a great deal of affection and sympathy for him.”

"Harry explained he had no regrets about his decision to step back from his role within the family. He went further to detail his thoughts about his future role.”

“He described it as being free, but he knows he has a duty to the family and he reiterated his promise to never do anything to embarrass them. This is all about moving on, it was a very harmonious conversation between a caring grandmother and her grandson.”