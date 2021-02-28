Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 28 2021
Twitter is drooling over Prince Harry's recent appearance on James Corden's show

Sunday Feb 28, 2021

Prince Harry has become the talk of town after his most recent interview with James Corden.

And while a handful of people criticized the Duke of Sussex, a major portion of social media was love struck by the young prince showing off his charming personality as well as his agility during the military obstacle course section of the segment on The Late Late Show.

Many royal fans were swooning over the duke’s fitness and his charm as his took digs at Corden during their candid and light-hearted discourse about his new life in America.

Check out the Twitter reaction below:


