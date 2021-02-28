Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 28 2021
Selena Gomez goes off on a reporter clicking her photos in NYC

Sunday Feb 28, 2021

Pop icon Selena Gomez is the talk of town after she went off on a paparazzi who clicked her photo in New York City.

The Rare hit maker was strolling the streets of NYC in her stunning fuzzy mustard coat when a reporter clicked her photograph.

However, the vocal powerhouse was less than amused as she flipped him off and the moment was captured by other reporters, leading to the singer going viral on the internet.

This happened on the sets of Gomez’s upcoming film Only Murders in the Building as she was later photographed shooting a scene with Aaron Dominguez.

