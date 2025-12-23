Angela Bassett reflects on ‘Waiting to Exhale’ at 30

Angela Bassett is looking back with pride as Waiting to Exhale celebrates its 30th anniversary on December 22.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 67, spoke with People magazine about what she remembers most from making the 1995 film, which was directed by Forest Whitaker and starred Bassett alongside Lela Rochon, Loretta Devine, and Whitney Houston.

“Just the camaraderie with the other ladies. Absolutely. That it was a first of its kind,” Bassett said ahead of the anniversary.

Based on Terry McMillan’s 1992 novel, the film follows “four very different African-American women and their relationships with men.” Bassett noted that stories like this were rare in Hollywood at the time.

“I mean, I think we were the first sort of a chick flick, if you would. We were the first film that featured four women. Usually it was you got the male lead and he has his wife, his lover, his paramour, whatever,” she explained.

Bassett called Waiting to Exhale a “landmark” movie for centering Black women’s lives and experiences.

“I’m very proud of that. It was very successful. And then you began to see more of that genre,” she added.

Co-star Lela Rochon, 61, shared similar feelings while speaking to the outlet at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards. She believes the film’s lasting success came from the bond between the actresses.

“I think because we really loved each other. I think because we were friends. I think because we instantly connected,” Rochon said.

Reflecting on the film’s legacy, she added, “I’m just glad I’m here to see it [the film’s legacy]. It’s wonderful… the fact that it’s transcending time is amazing.”