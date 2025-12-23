'The Karate Kid' actress Helen Siff dies at 88

The Karate Kid star Helen Siff has passed away at the age of 88 after a long battle with a "painful illness."

The actress, who played cashier in John G. Avildsen’s The Karate Kid (1984), breathed her last on Thursday, December 18, in Los Angeles.

Her family confirmed she died of complications from surgery for "a long, painful, illness."

"Those who worked with Helen knew her not just as a talented performer, but as someone who brought professionalism, dedication and genuine kindness to every set," the family remembered, paying tribute to the Hail, Caesar! actress.

"She understood that every role, no matter how large or small, was an opportunity to contribute something meaningful to the story being told," the family added in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Born on June 2, 1937, in Woodmere, NY, Helen’s screen credits includes her portrayal of Mrs. Skitzer in You Don’t Mess With the Zohan (2008) and a maid in the Coen brothers’ Hail, Caesar! (2016).

The veteran artist also appeared in 1976’s Rocky, Big Top Pee-wee (1988), Earth Girls Are Easy (1988), City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994) and The Disappearance of Mrs. Wu (2001).