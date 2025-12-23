Future king William is anxious to bring his eldost son up differently

Prince William is making all efforts to train his eldest son George for his future royal role, teaching him about his charity work while focusing on his studdies.

He reportedly feeling “anxious” as he carefully reshapes how George is introduced to royal life.

The Prince of Wales is said to be determined that George’s upbringing looks very different from his own, particularly following the death of his mother, Diana.

Last week, 12-year-old George joined his father at The Passage, a London homelessness charity, where they helped prepare festive meals for around 150 people.

George signed the charity’s guest book, his first official signature during a public engagement.

Above his name were two historic signatures dated December 14, 1993: one from Prince William himself, and one from his late mother Diana, who had brought an 11-year-old William to the same charity more than 30 years earlier.

According to Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, William is deeply conscious of protecting George from the pressures that shaped his own youth.

She told The Telegraph: “He is a very impressive young man, but I think William is anxious to bring him up differently to how he himself was brought up after his mother died.

“He is very conscious of not wanting George to be seen as an elitist kid; he just wants him to be as ordinary as he can be.”

Seward added that George is never pushed into appearances, explaining that William and Kate, always discuss engagements with their son beforehand.

“William is happy for him to have a taste of it,” Seward said, “but not the full meal.”

Mick Clarke, Chief Executive of The Passage, described George as eager and engaged: “It was really about, ‘Are you ready to roll up your sleeves and get stuck in?’ And he very much was, very much like his dad.”

He added: “A lovely kid is how I would describe him. He was genuinely interested in the work that we do and in speaking to people who have used our services.”