Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Feb 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Kristen Stewart opens up about playing Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 28, 2021

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart is opening up about her portrayal as Princess Diana in the upcoming film, Spencer.

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the Twilight actor spoke about how she is prepping to play the role of the late Princess of Wales and how the film has been ‘internalized.’

"It's a really meditative project. There are so many perspectives of her and of her story... it's just not a black and white thing and it's a very slippery, really emotionally-packed story for a lot of people,” she said.

"This is a really kind of poetic, really internalized imagining of maybe the heaviest three days’ time before she does something as gnarly as leaving the royal family," she continued.

"I'm just sort of reading everything that I can and then forgetting it, because it's kind of a really internalized story,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez goes off on a reporter clicking her photos in NYC

Selena Gomez goes off on a reporter clicking her photos in NYC
Aishwarya Rai's Pakistani doppelgänger takes India by storm

Aishwarya Rai's Pakistani doppelgänger takes India by storm

Golden Globe Awards 2021 to be free of politics, promises Tina Fey

Golden Globe Awards 2021 to be free of politics, promises Tina Fey
Cardi B goes on a fun trip with family

Cardi B goes on a fun trip with family
Queen Elizabeth ‘delighted’ about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle settling well in US

Queen Elizabeth ‘delighted’ about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle settling well in US
Twitter is drooling over Prince Harry's recent appearance on James Corden's show

Twitter is drooling over Prince Harry's recent appearance on James Corden's show
Irrfan Khan's son Babil expresses his love for Pakistani content

Irrfan Khan's son Babil expresses his love for Pakistani content
Netflix outclasses theatrical movies in diversity: study

Netflix outclasses theatrical movies in diversity: study
Vanessa Bryant flays Evan Rachel Wood, Abigail Disney over defamation tweets

Vanessa Bryant flays Evan Rachel Wood, Abigail Disney over defamation tweets
Spider-Man: Tom Holland’s young age made Sony sceptical about casting him

Spider-Man: Tom Holland’s young age made Sony sceptical about casting him
Supergirl actress reacts to 'Superman & Lois' premier

Supergirl actress reacts to 'Superman & Lois' premier

Prince William’s secret aid to murder victims comes forward

Prince William’s secret aid to murder victims comes forward

Latest

view all