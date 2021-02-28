Kristen Stewart opens up about playing Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart is opening up about her portrayal as Princess Diana in the upcoming film, Spencer.



During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the Twilight actor spoke about how she is prepping to play the role of the late Princess of Wales and how the film has been ‘internalized.’

"It's a really meditative project. There are so many perspectives of her and of her story... it's just not a black and white thing and it's a very slippery, really emotionally-packed story for a lot of people,” she said.

"This is a really kind of poetic, really internalized imagining of maybe the heaviest three days’ time before she does something as gnarly as leaving the royal family," she continued.

"I'm just sort of reading everything that I can and then forgetting it, because it's kind of a really internalized story,” she added.