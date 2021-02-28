Americans fail to recognise Prince Harry in latest poll

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settled down in California along with their son Archie after stepping down as working members of the British royal family.

The pair recently announced that they had no intention of returning as working royals.

Amid all this, a UK publication conducted a survey in several towns of the United States under which people were shown a picture of Prince Harry.

The poll was conducted by UK publication Mail on Sunday recently across various small communities in the US.



According to the report, many people had no clue who Prince Harry.

The most surprising thing from the poll results was that many people in California, where the royal couple is living, did not recognize the Duke of Sussex.



The Mail reported that someone thought that the Duke was a member of the Trump family, while another thought that he was a red-haired country singer. Other people thought he was an actor, a TV anchor and a basketball player.



