Monday Mar 01 2021
'Happy Birthaday Lala': Shahid Afridi celebrates 44th birthday today

Monday Mar 01, 2021

Former Pakistani captain Shahid Khan Afridi. Photo: File
  • Former Pakistani captain Shahid Khan Afridi has thanked his fans for the lovely birthday wishes as he turns 44 on Monday.
  • My family and my fans are my biggest assets, says Afridi.
  • Shahid Afridi is playing for Multan Swings in the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League.

Former Pakistani cricket team captain Shahid Khan Afridi, also known as boom boom Afridi for his flamboyant batting style, thanked his fans for the lovely birthday wishes as he turns 44 on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the cricket legend wrote: "Thank you very much for all the lovely birthday wishes - 44 today! My family and my fans are my biggest assets. Really enjoying my stint with Multan and hope to produce match winning performances for all MS fans."

Shahid Afridi is busy playing for Multan Sultans in the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League.

Fellow cricketers, International Cricket Council (ICC) and Multan Sultans also sent best wishes to Afridi on his birthday.


