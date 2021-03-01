Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift slams Netflix show for joke about her dating history

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 01, 2021

Taylor Swift called out  Netflix show "Ginny and Georgia" for featuring a  a joke about her dating history.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the singer slammed the writers of the Netflix show for including  a joke that read: "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also,@netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you Broken heart Happy Women’s History Month I guess." 


