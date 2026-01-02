Kelly Osbourne hit by another tragedy soon after Ozzy Osbourne death

Kelly Osbourne mourns major loss after beloved father passed away

Kelly Osbourne is grief-stricken by another death, soon after the loss of her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, as she recently shared a tribute for her longtime friend, Jasen Kaplan, who passed away on December 31.

The 41-year-old actress and singer took to Instagram on Thursday, January 1, and shared a series of pictures with the celebrity makeup artist, writing, “I’m devastated. I love you so much @JasenKaplan.”

The Changes hitmaker added, “Thank you for all the love, laughter and joy you brought [to] my life. I hope you are at peace now. Life will never be the same without you! RIP my dear friend.”

The media personality went on to share more memories with her beloved friend, noting, “You were the best wing man a girl could ask for. 25 years of friendship and every second was worth it.”

Kaplan passed away on New Year's Eve, and the New York Police Department is yet to determine the cause of his death.

He left behind a memorable legacy with his makeup artistry after collaborating with many famous faces on special occasions, including Cyndi Lauper, Eva Longoria, and Lynda Carter.