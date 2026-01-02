Tommy Lee Jonas’ daughter’s death: Final moments comes to light

Tommy Lee Jonas and his family are mourning a devastating loss after his daughter Victoria Kafka Jones was found dead in a hotel.

She, reportedly, passed away in the early morning hours of January 1, 2026, at the age of 34 at the Fairmont San Francisco Hotel.

First responders pronounced her dead shortly after they arrived at the scene.

As per the law enforcement and hotel sources following is the sequence of events leading up to her death:

A hotel guest discovered Victoria unresponsive on the floor of a 14th-floor hallway. The guest initially believed she may have been intoxicated and alerted hotel staff.

Upon realising she was unresponsive, staff members began CPR and contacted emergency services.

The San Francisco Fire Department received a medical emergency call at approximately 2:52 a.m.

Paramedics arrived, assessed the situation, and attempted lifesaving measures. however, she was pronounced dead at the scene around 3:00 a.m.

San Francisco Police officers arrived at approximately 3:14 a.m. to secure the area for the Medical Examiner’s Office.

As of January 2, 2026, the cause of death has not been determined. The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is continuing its investigation.

Authorities have stated that foul play is not suspected at this time, and preliminary reports indicate there were no obvious signs of self-harm or drug paraphernalia at the scene.

For the unversed, Victoria was the daughter of Tommy Lee and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley.

She appeared in small acting roles as a child, including parts in Men in Black II and The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.