Tuesday Mar 02 2021
Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

Sadia Ghaffar, Hassan Hayat celebrate first wedding anniversary

Pakistani celebrity couple Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Monday, March 1 with emotional and romantic social media posts for each other.

The Gul-e-Rana actress turned to Instagram and shared loved-up photo from her wedding and wrote, “It is often said ‘marry your best friend’ One looks at us and can tell exactly why that’s true! Happy ONE! #ALHAMDULLILAH”.

Hassan also took to photo-video sharing platform and said, “I found the EXACT moment when we saw but didn’t say, felt but didn’t show, THE moment when we realized that all will be good, Insha Allah.”

“1 year ago you made me the happiest man on the planet, 12 months later the celebration is still on Happy Anniversary my much better half.”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars also extended sweet wishes to Sadia and Hassan on their wedding anniversary.

