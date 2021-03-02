Can't connect right now! retry
Bushra Bibi 'not happy' with quality of food at Lahore shelter home

LAHORE: First Lady Bushra Bibi was reportedly not satisfied with the quality of food served at a Lahore panagah (shelter home).

This was shared on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s official Instagram account after the First Lady’s visit to the shelter home near the shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh.

“Bushra begum paying a surprise visit to see if the needy in Panah Gah are being looked after,” a statement posted on the account said with her pictures of her talking to the residents and reviewing facilities available at the shelter.

It added: “the staff, the cleanliness and the arrangements were good but she was not happy with the quality of food.”

Read more: PM Imran Khan breaks bread with the poor

The government will now “ensure” the quality of food is improved.

‘Behind every successful man, there's his wife’

Talking to reporters during the visit, the First Lady said "behind every successful man, there's his wife" when asked about her contributions to Prime Minister Imran Khan's achievements.

She said seeing the Lahore shelter "this time ... made me very happy".

When a reporter asked about her contribution as the "woman behind Imran Khan's successes", she said: "Behind every successful man, there's his wife, right? Isn't that right? Then?"

Accompanied by her close friend, Farhat Shehzadi, also known as Farah Khan, the First Lady inspected the facilities at the shelter and inquired about accommodation from the residents. She also checked the quality of food by having some of it herself.

Bushra Bibi asked the Panahgah's residents about their problems and assured them of immediate solutions. She directed relevant individuals to ensure further improvement in the shelter arrangements, accommodation, and facilities.

The residents expressed gratitude to the First Lady for taking a personal interest in resolving the problems. They told her that they earlier used to spend nights on sidewalks but "now sleep peacefully here and also get food".

"The shelter has a home-like atmosphere," the Panahgah's residents said, terming the effort as an "exemplary" one by the PTI government.

'Their right, not favour'

Later, in her comments to the media, Bushra Bibi said the PTI government "has given shelter to people sleeping under the open sky" but clarified that it was "not a favour to them but their right".

"Funds will be provided on a priority basis for the necessary repairs to shelter buildings," she added, noting that all kinds of resources were available to tackle the issue.

"God has ordered [humans] to be merciful," Bushra Bibi said, adding that taking special care of people living in the Panahgah shelters was "a responsibility, a duty, and a virtue".

"Serving the humanity pleases both the Creator and the creatures," she added.

