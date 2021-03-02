Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 02 2021
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcome sixth child, months after fifth

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcomed their sixth child five months after Hilaria gave birth to their son Eduardo

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin have welcomed their sixth child, only months after they were blessed with their fifth.

According to a report by Page Six, the couple welcomed their sixth child five months after Hilaria gave birth to their son Eduardo.

In an Instagram post uploaded on Monday, the 37-year-old mom also confirmed the news by putting up a picture of her six children.

Sharing the snap, the fitness guru simply wrote “7” in the caption with a heart emoji.

The two are now parents to daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7, son Rafael Thomas, 5, son Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, son Romeo Alejandro David, 2, five-month-old Eduardo and the newborn whose name has not yet been disclosed. 

