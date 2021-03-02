Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Mar 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra spills the beans behind growing negativity in India

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

Priyanka Chopra spills the beans behind growing negativity in India

Priyanka Chopra recently shed light on the growing hate and negativity she has been receiving from her “own community” as of late.

She told BBC, "I do notice a sense of protectiveness from a lot of people but also a sense of cynicism from a lot of people and a sense of negativity from a lot of people that have known me for a really long time. Picking on me for no reason.”

Also, “Very few brown people are in the entertainment business in Hollywood, right? You can count us on your fingers. What our attempt is we are literally, with our own two hands, trying to create more opportunity for people like us. So, why is there so much negativity for us?"

She believes the root cause of this negativity stems more from the shock of seeing a Bollywood star go mainstream Hollywood and “So when you speak, you become dinner table conversation.”

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan wishes Ahan Shetty success for his debut film ‘Tadap’

Salman Khan wishes Ahan Shetty success for his debut film ‘Tadap’
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt flex their Instagram fame in front of Turkish tourists

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt flex their Instagram fame in front of Turkish tourists
Mahira Khan on how she achieved her lifelong dream of working with Shah Rukh Khan

Mahira Khan on how she achieved her lifelong dream of working with Shah Rukh Khan
Rehmat Ajmal stuns in a yellow glow for her mayun ceremony

Rehmat Ajmal stuns in a yellow glow for her mayun ceremony
Deepika Padukone gives fans a peek into her ‘free flowing’ daily routine

Deepika Padukone gives fans a peek into her ‘free flowing’ daily routine
Sadia Ghaffar, Hassan Hayat celebrate first wedding anniversary

Sadia Ghaffar, Hassan Hayat celebrate first wedding anniversary
Ali Kazmi’s ‘Funny Boy’ among 366 films eligible for Best Picture at the Oscars

Ali Kazmi’s ‘Funny Boy’ among 366 films eligible for Best Picture at the Oscars
‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’: Mahira Khan explains the misinterpreted Aurat March slogan

‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’: Mahira Khan explains the misinterpreted Aurat March slogan

Veteran actor Ejaz Durrani breathes his last at 88

Veteran actor Ejaz Durrani breathes his last at 88
Imran Ashraf sends love to wife Kiran Imran on her birthday

Imran Ashraf sends love to wife Kiran Imran on her birthday
‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’: Feroze Khan thanks fans for ‘warm response’

‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’: Feroze Khan thanks fans for ‘warm response’
Osman Khalid Butt quashes his wedding rumours

Osman Khalid Butt quashes his wedding rumours

Latest

view all