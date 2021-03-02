Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Pregnant Halsey claps back at trolls: 'My pregnancy was 100% planned'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

Pregnant Halsey claps back at trolls; “My pregnancy was 100% planned”

US singer and songwriter Halsey, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend screenwriter Alev Aydin, hit back at social media trolls who have questioned the details surrounding her announcement about the pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram, the Without Me singer said “My pregnancy was 100% planned”.

Halsey wrote in her Instagram story, “Why is it OK to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception?”

"My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way."

The singer’s statement came days after she received derogatory messages following her announcement that she was expecting her first child.

Halsey revealed her pregnancy on Instagram on January 27, 2021 by sharing pictures of her baby bump.

She had captioned the endearing photos as just "surprise!".

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian shares dazzling snaps with her ‘boo’ after filing for divorce with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian shares dazzling snaps with her ‘boo’ after filing for divorce with Kanye West
Rehmat Ajmal stuns in a yellow glow for her mayun ceremony

Rehmat Ajmal stuns in a yellow glow for her mayun ceremony
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looks stunning in latest no make-up selfies

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looks stunning in latest no make-up selfies
Emma Corrin was ‘moved’ after hearing Prince Harry watches ‘The Crown’

Emma Corrin was ‘moved’ after hearing Prince Harry watches ‘The Crown’

Queen Elizabeth flaunts her humorous side while unveiling her statue in Australia: Watch

Queen Elizabeth flaunts her humorous side while unveiling her statue in Australia: Watch
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcome sixth child, months after fifth

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcome sixth child, months after fifth
Prince Harry and Prince William’s rift to get worse after Oprah tell-all

Prince Harry and Prince William’s rift to get worse after Oprah tell-all
Ali Kazmi’s ‘Funny Boy’ among 366 films eligible for Best Picture at the Oscars

Ali Kazmi’s ‘Funny Boy’ among 366 films eligible for Best Picture at the Oscars
‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’: Mahira Khan explains the misinterpreted Aurat March slogan

‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’: Mahira Khan explains the misinterpreted Aurat March slogan

Veteran actor Ejaz Durrani breathes his last at 88

Veteran actor Ejaz Durrani breathes his last at 88
Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco looks devastated after Golden Globe loss

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco looks devastated after Golden Globe loss
Gigi Hadid's tribute to daughter Khai with a chic necklace

Gigi Hadid's tribute to daughter Khai with a chic necklace

Latest

view all