Pregnant Halsey claps back at trolls; “My pregnancy was 100% planned”

US singer and songwriter Halsey, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend screenwriter Alev Aydin, hit back at social media trolls who have questioned the details surrounding her announcement about the pregnancy.



Taking to Instagram, the Without Me singer said “My pregnancy was 100% planned”.

Halsey wrote in her Instagram story, “Why is it OK to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception?”

"My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way."

The singer’s statement came days after she received derogatory messages following her announcement that she was expecting her first child.

Halsey revealed her pregnancy on Instagram on January 27, 2021 by sharing pictures of her baby bump.

She had captioned the endearing photos as just "surprise!".