Emma Corrin was ‘moved’ after hearing Prince Harry watches ‘The Crown’

British actor Emma Corrin reacted to Prince Harry’s admission about watching Netflix’s The Crown.



The Golden Globe winner, 25, says she feels grateful after hearing that the Duke of Sussex does indeed watch the regal drama based on his family’s history.

Speaking to HollywoodLife, Corrin, who plays Harry's late mother Princess Diana on the show, said: “That really moved me in a way that I wasn’t really expecting.”

“When we’re making a show, we’re researching a show, on the one hand obviously, we’re dealing with real people whose lives inform the characters that we then form, but on the other hand, it’s intensely fictional…”

“It’s not something I ever felt I needed him to address or needed anyone to address, but actually hearing him say it, I’m glad that he enjoyed it. I feel moved and grateful for those words,” she said.

For the unversed, Prince Harry told James Corden in his latest interview on The Late Late Show that he does watch The Crown and while the show isn’t “strictly accurate” it does give you a “rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.”

Harry further said that he is “way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself. Because it’s the difference between – that [The Crown] is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but this [the press] is being reported as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”