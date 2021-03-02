Shafqat Mehmood holds talks with British high commissioner on Single National Curriculum

Shafqat Mehmood and Christian Turner meet. Photo: Ministry of Education Twitter account

Shafqat Mehmood discusses SNC, UK's support for education in Pakistan with British high commissioner

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood Tuesday held talks with British High Commissioner Christian Turner to hold talks on the Single National Curriculum (SNC) and other issues.

The minister took to Twitter to post pictures from the meeting, saying that the two also discussed the UK’s ongoing support for education in Pakistan.



Mehmood said that Anabel Gerry, the Development Director of the UK in Pakistan group was also present in the meeting.



When will the curriculum be introduced?

According to the education ministry's website, the single national curriculum is "one system of education for all, in terms of curriculum, medium of instruction and a common platform of assessment so that all children have a fair and equal opportunity to receive high quality education."

The single national curriculum is set to be implemented across the country from August 2021.

The education ministry had said that under the directives of Mehmood, the new year "would start now in August 2021 due to the extension in examination dates to be held in May/June and also prolonged school closures in the academic year of 2020".

The SNC has been developed in consultation with area governments, said the ministry, adding that students of pre-1 to grade 5, across all public and private schools, will follow it.

The ministry had said that a letter was sent to all provincial and area governments regarding the Textbook Policy under the unified curriculum.