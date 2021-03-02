Mahira Khan on how she achieved her lifelong dream of working with Shah Rukh Khan

Mahira Khan shared that ever since she was a kid, she dreamed about sharing screens with Shah Rukh Khan

Pakistan’s superstar Mahira Khan is looking back at her experience working alongside Bollywood bigwig Shah Rukh Khan.

The Raees diva shared that ever since she was a kid, she daydreamed about only one thing: sharing the screen with the King of Bollywood one day.

Speaking to Mira Sethi on her popular talk show Hello! Mira Sethi, the Humsafar actor said: "I consider myself very fortunate that I can do this, do what I dreamt of as a child. When I was small I had only one dream — two actually, but one big dream that I want to do a film with Shahrukh Khan.”

“I would calculate how old I would be, what the age difference would be, if he would still be working etc, and I would say I will do only one film — only one — and that will be with Shahrukh Khan,” she said.

"I have truly been one of those one in a million people who achieved their dream which was not only that I wanted to act, but also this childhood dream that I had. However, no one tells you that with every dream there is a price attached to it," she said.

The Maula Jatt star, who is known to keep her private life away from the spotlight, also admitted that despite the immense fame, there is hardly anyone who knows the ‘real’ her.

She also revealed why she has never been interested in being romantically involved with another actor or anyone who expressed interest in her: "I would always say, you like the idea of me. And I always had this thing that I just don't want to be — ever — with an actor. So I never allowed myself to go there....yeah. I think that's what it was,” she said.