Salman Khan wishes Ahan Shetty success for his debut film ‘Tadap’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has extended best wishes and success to Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty for his debut film Tadap, releasing on September 24, 2021.



Sharing the poster of the film, Salman Khan said, “Ahan wish u all the best n success may all your hard work, discipline n dedication pay off.”

Khan went on to say, “The tadap [urge] of hard work should never die ... @nadiadwalagrandson @ahan.shetty.”

Earlier, the makers of the film announced the release date of Tadap starring Tara Sutaria, Suniel Shetty and Swati Kapoor.



Suniel Shetty's son Ahan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala's film Tadap.