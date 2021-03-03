ECP warns parties, candidates against malpractices during Senate election

File photo of Election Commission of Pakistan.

ECP hopes for smooth conduct of senate polls.

Asks political parties, candidates, voters, and election agents to follow the law.



Voters have been asked to not carry mobile phone or other such electronic devices or gadgets when entering the polling station.



ISLAMABAD: Expressing hope for smooth conduct of senate polls, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the political parties, candidates, voters, and election agents to abide by the law as pointed out in Chapter-X of the Elections Act 2017 and do not indulge in any kind of corrupt or illegal practices.

According to an ECP official, the candidates, election agents, and their supporters can not solicit support or assistance of any person in the service of Pakistan or any public office to promote or hinder the election of contesting candidates in any manner.

Sovereignty of Islam

As per the code of conduct, the political parties, candidates, voters, and election agents will not propagate any opinion, or act in any manner prejudicial to the glory of Islam and ideology of Pakistan, or the sovereignty, integrity, or security of Pakistan.

No opinions or persons should harm morality or public order, or the integrity or independence of the Parliament, judiciary of Pakistan or which defames or brings into ridicule the Parliament, judiciary or the Armed Forces of Pakistan, the commission said.

No mobile phones or other electronic devices

Each voter will ensure that he or she does not possess a mobile phone or other such electronic devices or gadgets when entering the polling station which could be used to take photographs of the marked ballot paper.

Maintain receipts of election expenses

For the purpose of election expenses, a candidate will open an exclusive account with any branch of a scheduled bank before the date fixed for scrutiny of nomination papers and maintain, or cause to be maintained a register of receipts and expenditures.

"The candidate will not make any transaction towards the election expenses through an account other than the account opened for the purpose and a candidate may open the bank account for election expenses with an amount not exceeding the limit of election expenses provided under Section 132. (Section 133 of the Elections Act, 2017)," the ECP official highlighted.

The returned candidate will submit return of election expenses to the Returning Officer on Form C within five days from the date of the election in accordance the sub-section (3) of Section 123 of the Act whereas other contesting candidates will submit their election expenses on Form C to Returning Officer within thirty days of the publication of the names of the returned candidates as required under section 134 of the Act, he added.