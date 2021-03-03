Syra Yousuf claps back at trolls shaming her unfiltered picture

Syra Yousuf isn’t one to get perturbed by the opinions of sheep

Pakistani star Syra Yousuf clapped back at haters who recently attacked her over an unfiltered picture of her making rounds online.

The photo posted on her sister and beautician Palwasha Yousuf’s Instagram page showed the Chalay Thay Sath actor getting glammed up for a shoot with no filter unnaturally beautifying her real skin.

Soon after, the comment section was filled with trolls shaming her for the photo but Syra isn’t one to get perturbed by the opinions of sheep.

Clapping back at the trolls, the Project Ghaazi star took to Instagram and participated in her sister’s recently launched campaign about embracing your skin.

Posting an unfiltered, makeup-free selfie of her, Syra wrote: “I really like my skin.”



