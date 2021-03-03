Pakistan offers military training to Qatar

Minister for Defence Production, Zobaida Jalal meets Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Islamabad. Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

Zobaida Jalal says country's military institutions are open for the Qatari Armed Forces to avail training facilities.



Minister says Pakistan and Qatar need to work closely to further extend bilateral cooperation.

Qatari ambassador reassures his government’s commitment to fully cooperate with Pakistan.



ISLAMABAD: Referring to Qatar as a confident and trustworthy friend of Pakistan, Minister for Defence Production, Zobaida Jalal on Wednesday has said that the country's military institutions are open for the Qatari Armed Forces to avail maximum training facilities.

Read more: Pakistan and Qatar strike 10-year LNG accord



In a meeting with the Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Islamabad, Jalal said Pakistan and Qatar need to work closely to further extend bilateral cooperation beyond the economic domain to defence, military exercises, training of personnel and joint ventures.

On the other hand, the Qatari ambassador reassured his government’s commitment to fully cooperate with Pakistan and its people to further expand bilateral ties between the two countries.

Read more: COAS Gen Bajwa discusses defence, security cooperation with Qatar Emir

Earlier in January, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had also met with the top Qatari leadership, including Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani during which matters of mutual interest, defence and security cooperation were discussed, a statement from the military’s media wing had said.

The Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) had said, “Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Qatar on two days official visit. During the visit, COAS witnessed passing out parade at Ahmed Bin Muhammad Military College.”

The COAS had appreciated the high standards of the institution and its efforts towards grooming young cadets to take on challenges of the future battlefield.