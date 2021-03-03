Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan offers military training to Qatar

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Minister for Defence Production, Zobaida Jalal meets Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Islamabad. Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan
  • Zobaida Jalal says country's military institutions are open for the Qatari Armed Forces to avail training facilities.
  • Minister says Pakistan and Qatar need to work closely to further extend bilateral cooperation.
  • Qatari ambassador reassures his government’s commitment to fully cooperate with Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Referring to Qatar as a confident and trustworthy friend of Pakistan, Minister for Defence Production, Zobaida Jalal on Wednesday has said that the country's military institutions are open for the Qatari Armed Forces to avail maximum training facilities.

Read more: Pakistan and Qatar strike 10-year LNG accord

In a meeting with the Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Islamabad, Jalal said Pakistan and Qatar need to work closely to further extend bilateral cooperation beyond the economic domain to defence, military exercises, training of personnel and joint ventures.

On the other hand, the Qatari ambassador reassured his government’s commitment to fully cooperate with Pakistan and its people to further expand bilateral ties between the two countries.

Read more: COAS Gen Bajwa discusses defence, security cooperation with Qatar Emir

Earlier in January, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had also met with the top Qatari leadership, including Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani during which matters of mutual interest, defence and security cooperation were discussed, a statement from the military’s media wing had said.

The Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) had said, “Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Qatar on two days official visit. During the visit, COAS witnessed passing out parade at Ahmed Bin Muhammad Military College.”

The COAS had appreciated the high standards of the institution and its efforts towards grooming young cadets to take on challenges of the future battlefield.

More From Pakistan:

Three Lahore health workers contract coronavirus despite being vaccinated

Three Lahore health workers contract coronavirus despite being vaccinated
PPP's Ali Haider Gilani, Nasir Shah reportedly discuss offers to PTI MPAs in leaked audio clip

PPP's Ali Haider Gilani, Nasir Shah reportedly discuss offers to PTI MPAs in leaked audio clip

Senate polls: Fawad Chaudhry says Hafeez Shaikh would get over 180 votes

Senate polls: Fawad Chaudhry says Hafeez Shaikh would get over 180 votes

Pakistan, China to establish platform for poverty alleviation

Pakistan, China to establish platform for poverty alleviation
Senate election 2021: Polling underway for 37 seats in NA, provincial assemblies

Senate election 2021: Polling underway for 37 seats in NA, provincial assemblies
Pakistan to receive more than 10m free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX

Pakistan to receive more than 10m free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX
ECP warns parties, candidates against malpractices during Senate election

ECP warns parties, candidates against malpractices during Senate election
Lahore man convicted by court for sexually abusing minor girl

Lahore man convicted by court for sexually abusing minor girl
Supreme Court allows Justice Isa to argue his case himself

Supreme Court allows Justice Isa to argue his case himself
Army chief stresses vigilance against hostile efforts aimed at reversing Operation Radd ul Fasaad's gains

Army chief stresses vigilance against hostile efforts aimed at reversing Operation Radd ul Fasaad's gains

Latest

view all