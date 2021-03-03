Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ casting led to clashes between Russo Bros. and Sony

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

British actor Tom Holland catapulted to fame with his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man.

However, getting the 25-year-old on board the MCU as the teenage superhero stirred quite a bit of chaos for directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

In an interview with GQ, Joe said that casting Spider-Man was a “unique experience” as they were working with Sony at the time and had to fight the company to bring Holland aboard.

“We talked with [president Kevin] Feige at Marvel about Holland and he got excited and then we went to Sony…” shared Joe.

“And they were like, ‘Let’s think about it for a minute.’ We could tell we were meeting resistance from Sony. So we brought [Tom] back, brought him back, brought him back, and we were relentless in our pursuit of jamming him down the throat of the studio who owns this IP. It came down to a fight, yet Sony just kept dragging their feet,” he said.

“…Coming into Civil War, Sony is looking at us going, ‘OK, so you guys have the Midas touch, here’s our [Spider-Man] IP.’ But, also, they were reticent, nervous, about handing off something that could ultimately cost them hundreds of millions of dollars, if not billions of dollars down the line,” he continued.

Anthony chimed in and said: “It was the first time Spider-Man had ever been cast as an actual teenager, right? Which was very important to us; there was a distinct nervousness of casting a kid.”

“There’s a universe where Tom Holland is the last great movie star coming in underneath the wire of disruption. It takes a perfect storm of events to create a star: talent, timing, marketplace,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth carries royal duties as Prince Philip fights illness at the hospital

Queen Elizabeth carries royal duties as Prince Philip fights illness at the hospital
Gillian Anderson says Prince Harry ‘understood’ the nuanced story told in ‘The Crown’

Gillian Anderson says Prince Harry ‘understood’ the nuanced story told in ‘The Crown’

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker's relationship reaching new heights, says source

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker's relationship reaching new heights, says source

Solange reveals she was 'fighting for life' when recording last album

Solange reveals she was 'fighting for life' when recording last album
Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, tries cupping therapy for the first time to keep his ‘dinosaur’ body balanced

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, tries cupping therapy for the first time to keep his ‘dinosaur’ body balanced
What Prince Harry, Meghan Markle aim to achieve from Oprah interview

What Prince Harry, Meghan Markle aim to achieve from Oprah interview
Simon Cowell spotted having heated argument with Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell spotted having heated argument with Lauren Silverman
Will Smith isn't ruling out possibility of a future presidential run

Will Smith isn't ruling out possibility of a future presidential run
John Legend addresses ‘Star Search’ rejection: ‘I deserved to be on there!’

John Legend addresses ‘Star Search’ rejection: ‘I deserved to be on there!’
Prince Harry’s exit infuriates Prince William as he gets burdened with more duties

Prince Harry’s exit infuriates Prince William as he gets burdened with more duties
Watch: Dolly Parton gets Covid-19 vaccine

Watch: Dolly Parton gets Covid-19 vaccine
Oprah Winfrey reportedly upset about Prince Harry speaking James Corden first

Oprah Winfrey reportedly upset about Prince Harry speaking James Corden first

Latest

view all