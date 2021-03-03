Mikaal Zulfiqar gives 'Ertugrul' actors a warm welcome

Mikaal Zulfiqar on Wednesday welcomed two Turkish actors of "Dirilis:Ertugrul" fame who are on a private visit to Pakistan.

Sharing pictures with Hakam Serim and Mehmet Pala, the Pakistani TV and film star wrote on Instagram, "Great to meet with our Turkish brothers and actors from #Ertugrul gave them a warm welcome."





Hakam Serim played Gunkut Alp, an Ertugrul loyalist while Mehmet Pala rose to fame for his role as the righthand man of Aliyar Bey in the season three of the historical TV series.

