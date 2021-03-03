Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
By
Web Desk

IHC says cannot disqualify PTI leader Faisal Vawda as he 'already resigned'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda speaks to the media in Pakistan. Geo News/via Geo.tv/Files

  • Islamabad High Court says it could not disqualify Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda as he had already resigned from his NA seat.
  • IHR remarks that Faisal Vawda's affidavit submitted to the ECP was "apparently false", warns of "consequences".
  • The ruling came as part of IHC Justice Amir Farooq's 13-page written verdict.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled Wednesday it could not disqualify Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda as the PTI leader had already resigned from his National Assembly seat earlier.

In its ruling in the disqualification case against Faisal Vawda for holding dual nationality, the Islamabad court remarked that the minister's affidavit that was submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was "apparently false".

Read more: ECP imposes Rs50,000 fine on Faisal Vawda in disqualification case

"There are consequences of submitting a false affidavit according to the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan," the IHC remarked, adding that the ECP should decide what to do about the PTI leader's allegedly false affidavit.

The ruling came as part of IHC Justice Amir Farooq's 13-page written verdict.

Also read: Objections against Faisal Vawda’s Senate ticket rejected, say sources

Earlier, Faisal Vawda — who was the second MNA to cast his vote in the Senate elections being held today — had informed the IHC that he has resigned from the National Assembly, with his stance submitted to the court soon after he polled his vote in the lower house of the Parliament.

The PTI leader’s lawyer told the IHC the petition could no longer be maintained following the resignation, which he presented before the court. A verdict was subsequently reserved.

Related:

PTI finalises Faisal Vawda, Sania Nishtar and others as candidates for Senate elections

Party's decision important for me: Faisal Vawda reacts to PTI Sindh leaders protest

More From Pakistan:

PTI reacts to Yousaf Raza Gilani's shock victory in Senate elections

PTI reacts to Yousaf Raza Gilani's shock victory in Senate elections
Court indicts Abid Malhi, Shafqat Ali in motorway gang-rape case

Court indicts Abid Malhi, Shafqat Ali in motorway gang-rape case
Senate election: PM Imran Khan seeks details on voting process in KP

Senate election: PM Imran Khan seeks details on voting process in KP
Senate election: How did Shehryar Afridi waste his vote?

Senate election: How did Shehryar Afridi waste his vote?
Gilani vs Shaikh: PDM scores major victory over PTI in key Senate battle

Gilani vs Shaikh: PDM scores major victory over PTI in key Senate battle

Watch: PTI MPAs mock PPP with 'Pawri Hori Hai' video

Watch: PTI MPAs mock PPP with 'Pawri Hori Hai' video
PM Imran Khan angry at Shehryar Afridi for wasting his Senate vote

PM Imran Khan angry at Shehryar Afridi for wasting his Senate vote
Senate election 2021: Experts support ECP’s decision on secret ballot

Senate election 2021: Experts support ECP’s decision on secret ballot
Video: Unidentified wild animal attacks several goats in Karachi's Gadap

Video: Unidentified wild animal attacks several goats in Karachi's Gadap

NA Speaker's office yet to receive Vawda's resignation as an MNA: sources

NA Speaker's office yet to receive Vawda's resignation as an MNA: sources
Senate polls: Bilawal Bhutto says even a single vote more will be a bonus for PPP

Senate polls: Bilawal Bhutto says even a single vote more will be a bonus for PPP
Pakistan offers military training to Qatar

Pakistan offers military training to Qatar

Latest

view all