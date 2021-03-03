IHC says cannot disqualify PTI leader Faisal Vawda as he 'already resigned'

Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda speaks to the media in Pakistan. Geo News/via Geo.tv/Files

Islamabad High Court says it could not disqualify Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda as he had already resigned from his NA seat.

IHR remarks that Faisal Vawda's affidavit submitted to the ECP was "apparently false", warns of "consequences".

The ruling came as part of IHC Justice Amir Farooq's 13-page written verdict.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled Wednesday it could not disqualify Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda as the PTI leader had already resigned from his National Assembly seat earlier.



In its ruling in the disqualification case against Faisal Vawda for holding dual nationality, the Islamabad court remarked that the minister's affidavit that was submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was "apparently false".

Read more: ECP imposes Rs50,000 fine on Faisal Vawda in disqualification case

"There are consequences of submitting a false affidavit according to the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan," the IHC remarked, adding that the ECP should decide what to do about the PTI leader's allegedly false affidavit.

The ruling came as part of IHC Justice Amir Farooq's 13-page written verdict.

Also read: Objections against Faisal Vawda’s Senate ticket rejected, say sources

Earlier, Faisal Vawda — who was the second MNA to cast his vote in the Senate elections being held today — had informed the IHC that he has resigned from the National Assembly, with his stance submitted to the court soon after he polled his vote in the lower house of the Parliament.



The PTI leader’s lawyer told the IHC the petition could no longer be maintained following the resignation, which he presented before the court. A verdict was subsequently reserved.

Related:

PTI finalises Faisal Vawda, Sania Nishtar and others as candidates for Senate elections

Party's decision important for me: Faisal Vawda reacts to PTI Sindh leaders protest