Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Chris Evans shares video from the sets of 'Captain America: The First Avenger'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Chris Evans on Wednesday shared a throwback video from the sets of "Captain America: The First Avenger" .

The video clip shared by the actor featured two of Evans high school friends, Zach and Jon who acted as his "assistants" on the superhero movie.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the "Avengers: Endgame" star wrote, "When I filmed the first Captain America in 2010, two of my high school buddies, Zach and Jon, were my “assistants”. Zach got a lot of great footage. Jon was unimpressed.


More From Entertainment:

Katrina Kaif wishes Shraddha Kapoor on her 34th birthday

Katrina Kaif wishes Shraddha Kapoor on her 34th birthday

Ashley Benson shares why she likes to keep her dating life private

Ashley Benson shares why she likes to keep her dating life private
Duchess Camilla shares update on Prince Philip's health

Duchess Camilla shares update on Prince Philip's health

Experts weigh in on Prince Philip’s growing physical ‘unease’

Experts weigh in on Prince Philip’s growing physical ‘unease’
Kate Hudson touches on her ‘Holy Grail’ parenting hacks

Kate Hudson touches on her ‘Holy Grail’ parenting hacks
Eminem reveals interesting 'watch story' in throwback video

Eminem reveals interesting 'watch story' in throwback video
Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha responds to troll hoping she dies of COVID-19

Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha responds to troll hoping she dies of COVID-19

Prince William pens angry letter to paparazzi to protect 'harassed' Kate Middleton

Prince William pens angry letter to paparazzi to protect 'harassed' Kate Middleton
Kourtney Kardashian being treated like a ‘queen’ by boyfriend Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian being treated like a ‘queen’ by boyfriend Travis Barker
Nick Jonas says he felt 'disconnected' from Priyanka Chopra while she was filming in Germany

Nick Jonas says he felt 'disconnected' from Priyanka Chopra while she was filming in Germany

Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' takes audience on an Asian-inspired adventure

Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' takes audience on an Asian-inspired adventure
BTS gear up for the ‘Music on A Misson’ performer lineup

BTS gear up for the ‘Music on A Misson’ performer lineup

Latest

view all