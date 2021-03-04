Justin Timberlake shares a sweet message on his wife Jessica Biel’s birthday

American singer Justin Timberlake wished a happy birthday to his wife Jessica Biel on her 39th birthday with an adorable tribute on social media.



The 40-year-old singer married the actress in 2012. He marked the happy occasion on Wednesday by sharing unseen photos on social media. In a photo, they can be seen jumping on a beach. In another snap, they are seen walking with hands around each other.

The singer also penned an emotional note to his 'favourite person'. "Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world... the strongest, funniest, best, brightest and most beautiful mom/partner/BOSS there is," he said.



“I’m lucky to learn from you and laugh with you and celebrate you every day. But, today we do it with!!!!”

Commenting on the picture, Justin Timberlake said, "Here’s to more slow-mos in the wind, jumping into bushes to save our kid’s toys, and timing out jump pics perfectly..."