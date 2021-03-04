'Friends' reunion hitting screens soon, confirms David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer who plays Ross Gellar on 'Friends' confirmed that the main cast will be coming together soon

Good news for Friends fans and David Schwimmer confirmed that the cast will be taping the reunion episode soon.

During an interview with SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, Schwimmer who plays Ross Gellar on the show confirmed that the main cast will be coming together soon to film the episode.

The 54-year-old said: "It's happening. Actually, in a little over a month I'm heading out to L.A."

"So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely and there's going to be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of, you know, for safety protocols," he continued.

The actor was also asked if the gig is to be hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, to which he said: "I can tell you it's not Ellen, and it's not Billy Crystal. I can tell you who it's not, but that'll take a while, probably."