Alec Baldwin faces the wrath after mocking Gillian Anderson's American accent

Alec Baldwin is facing the wrath once again from social media users after he recently took a dig at Gillian Anderson’s American accent.

Social media users were up in arms against the comedian after he mocked The Crown star’s American accent while she was delivering her Golden Globe acceptance speech on Sunday.

Retweeting an article about Anderson switching to her American accent, Baldwin wrote: “Switching accents ? That sounds…fascinating.”

His tweet came shortly after his wife Hilaria Baldwin was entwined in a controversy about her Spanish heritage with many giving evidence of her faking her identity and having no actual roots in Spain.

His tweet sparked a wave of negative reactions from users as one tweeted: “At least she ACTUALLY lived in both the US and England! It would make sense…..um….and she is an actor. Your wife lived in Boston her whole life and took a vacation or two in Spain. Comparing apples to how do you say…..”

“Typical! let me drag someone else to the mess my life is..it wont help your wife sir,” added another.