Thursday Mar 04 2021
'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Madhur Mittal booked for sexual assualt

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

The 'Slumdog Millionaire' star is being investigated for sexaully assualting and hitting his former girlfriend

Indian actor Madhur Mittal of Slumdog Millionaire fame was booked after allegations of sexual assault surfaced agaisnt him. 

According to reports, an FIR against Mittal was lodged under on February 23, undert which he is being investigated for sexaully assualting and hitting his former girlfriend on February 13 at her Mumbai residence.

As per a source close to the victim, "The two had common friends, after which he added her on social media. They got close and he asked her out. They were seeing each other for two months. They parted ways and Madhur couldn’t deal with the breakup.

 "He was shooting in Jaipur. Livid, he landed in Mumbai and entered her Bandra residence on February 13th. Unable to take rejection, he tried to force himself on her. He tried to see her again on the 15th, but the girl’s lawyer Niranjani Shetty asked him to leave the premises, and he complied.”

Responding to the allegations, Mittal says the claims are untrue. 

In a statement released recently, he said, “Getting to learn about things which are untrue is extremely disturbing. There have been WhatsApp messages filled with stories that are assassinating my character. These are being forwarded for weeks in casting directors’ groups denying me work. I’m the only earning member of my family since the age of seven and all these reports in the media are affecting me, my family and my career in more ways than you can imagine. I urge everyone to not jump to conclusions about me through these one-sided reports in the media. I have faith in the law and the actual truth shall be out soon.”

