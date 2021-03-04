Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Vanessa Bryant reveals her daughters’ role in managing Kobe, Gianna pain

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Vanessa Bryant reveals her daughters’ role in managing Kobe, Gianna pain

Vanessa Bryant sits down for a rare interview and sheds light on the role her daughters are playing in her healing after Kobe and Gianna’s death.

She opened up about it during an interview with People magazine was quoted saying, “Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again, but getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that’s what I do.”

“I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going. They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways." While "I can’t say that I’m strong every day. I can’t say there aren’t days when I feel like I can’t survive to the next.”

