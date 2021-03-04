Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 04 2021
Meghan Markle draws comparisons with Wallis Simpson amid Oprah interview chaos

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Meghan Markle has been drawing comparisons with Wallis Simpson—the wife of Prince Harry’s great-uncle King Edward VIII—ever since she joined the royal family.

With her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey just around the corner, the comparisons have greatly escalated as the Duchess of Sussex flaunted a similar look to that of Simpson.

Her £3,300 Armani dress with a floral design was quite similar to what Simpson wore in one of her monochrome portraits.

Apart from that, the two also rocked the same hairstyle with their locks tied back in a bun with a center parting.

One fan wrote: “Idk does no one else feel the serious Wallis Simpson vibe coming off Meghan in that trailer.”

“Meghan's stiff posture is the spitting image of the Duchess of Windsor - surely deliberate??” added another.

Meghan had earlier been compared to Simpson as they are both American divorcees and led their royal husbands to give up their duties for them after their marriages into the family stirred chaos. 

