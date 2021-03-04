Katrina Kaif enters prep for Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3 The Final Mission’

Bollywood’s diva Katrina Kaif has reportedly starting dipping her toes in combat training for Salman Khan’s new film Tiger 3 The Final Mission.

A source shed light on Katrina’s movie preparations during an interview with Mid-Day and was quoted saying, “Maneesh has requested his leads to be action-ready for the Mumbai leg of the shoot. So, over the past fortnight, Salman and Katrina have been working hard, upping their fitness level. While Katrina is continuing her daily regimen with trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, she is additionally training with a South Korean crew, which specialises in martial arts, for the stunts.”



For those unaware, Katrina’s Tiger 3 will not only feature heavy duty stunts and combat training but will also feature a cinematic rendition of life within the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

