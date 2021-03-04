Can't connect right now! retry
Alan Rickman was terrifying but wicked: Tom Felton says of Harry Potter costar

Tom Felton recalled what it was like to work with his late Harry Potter costar Alan Rickman.

The 33-year-old had hosted a watch party on TikTok where he, along with his fans, rewatched Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

With a question and answer session, a fan asked what his experience was like to work with Alan who portrayed the character of Severus Snape.

"What was it like to work with Alan Rickman?" a fan asked. 

"Scary," he said. 

"He was the only actor I knew and [he was] terrifying in the most pleasant way."

However, the star added that Alan was "very, very kind" and had a "wicked sense of humor."

"I met him when I was 12 so it took me a few years to have enough courage to say more than 'Hi,'" Felton said, adding it was "a real privilege" to work with the late actor. 

Alan had passed away in 2016 at age 69 after losing his battle with cancer. 

