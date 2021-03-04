Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Experts slam Oprah’s ‘mafia monarchy’ claim in Meghan Markle interview

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Experts slam Oprah’s ‘mafia monarchy’ claim in Meghan Markle interview

With Meghan Markle’s recent Oprah teaser causing an uproar online experts have come out to defend the monarchy against ‘mafia’ insinuations.

The observation came after Oprah’s documentary trailer regarding Meghan and Harry’s interview went viral.

In it, when the TV host asks Meghan about her silence within the Firm she claimed, “You’ve said some pretty shocking things here. Were you silent or were you silenced?”

This statement in itself caused a major uproar and had royal experts swooping in, including Robert Jobson.

He told Mail Online, "The Queen and the Royal Family are not the Corleone family of Windsor. There are no hit men or heavies going around silencing people."

More From Entertainment:

Brother accuses Mariah Carey of defamation and inflicting emotional distress

Brother accuses Mariah Carey of defamation and inflicting emotional distress
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s ‘crass’ Oprah choice

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s ‘crass’ Oprah choice
Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter account after mocking Gillian Anderson's accent

Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter account after mocking Gillian Anderson's accent
Kurulus: Osman: Latest episode breaks records for TV viewership

Kurulus: Osman: Latest episode breaks records for TV viewership

Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens reunite after 9 months

Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens reunite after 9 months
Meghan Markle under fire for exploiting royal links with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle under fire for exploiting royal links with Prince Harry
Megan Thee Stallion, Maroon 5 release new single 'Beautiful Mistakes'

Megan Thee Stallion, Maroon 5 release new single 'Beautiful Mistakes'

Prince Philip successfully undergoes heart surgery

Prince Philip successfully undergoes heart surgery
Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton expecting her second child

Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton expecting her second child
Alan Rickman was terrifying but wicked: Tom Felton says of Harry Potter costar

Alan Rickman was terrifying but wicked: Tom Felton says of Harry Potter costar
Machine Gun Kelly’s Rook hospitalized after armed robbery, hit-and-run

Machine Gun Kelly’s Rook hospitalized after armed robbery, hit-and-run
Princess Diana bashed over royal nickname: 'She was always conscious!’

Princess Diana bashed over royal nickname: 'She was always conscious!’

Latest

view all