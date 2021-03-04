Experts slam Oprah’s ‘mafia monarchy’ claim in Meghan Markle interview

With Meghan Markle’s recent Oprah teaser causing an uproar online experts have come out to defend the monarchy against ‘mafia’ insinuations.

The observation came after Oprah’s documentary trailer regarding Meghan and Harry’s interview went viral.

In it, when the TV host asks Meghan about her silence within the Firm she claimed, “You’ve said some pretty shocking things here. Were you silent or were you silenced?”

This statement in itself caused a major uproar and had royal experts swooping in, including Robert Jobson.

He told Mail Online, "The Queen and the Royal Family are not the Corleone family of Windsor. There are no hit men or heavies going around silencing people."