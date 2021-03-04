Mawra Hocane gets candid about fitness struggles after Covid-19 lockdown

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane is not only know for her acting but also for her fit physique too.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a photo of herself doing a serene yoga pose and got candid about how her fitness journey changed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the caption the 28-year-old shared that she was formerly a gym person but the lockdown forced her to reassess her options.

"I was majorly a gym person up until covid happened. Today marks a year of me training at home all by myself, with little help from friends & YouTube, as much as I feel comfortable & when I feel the need for it. Let’s all aspire to be our healthier versions, always! When in doubt.... breathe," she wrote in the caption.

Take a look:







