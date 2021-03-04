Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Mawra Hocane gets candid about fitness struggles after Covid-19 lockdown

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane is not only know for her acting but also for her fit physique too.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a photo of herself doing a serene yoga pose and got candid about how her fitness journey changed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the caption the 28-year-old shared that she was formerly a gym person but the lockdown forced her to reassess her options.  

"I was majorly a gym person up until covid happened. Today marks a year of me training at home all by myself, with little help from friends & YouTube, as much as I feel comfortable & when I feel the need for it. Let’s all aspire to be our healthier versions, always! When in doubt.... breathe," she wrote in the caption. 

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Check out this adorable video with Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor

Check out this adorable video with Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor
Humaima Malik updates fans on hijab choices

Humaima Malik updates fans on hijab choices
Katrina Kaif enters prep for Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3 The Final Mission’

Katrina Kaif enters prep for Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3 The Final Mission’
Pooja Bhatt sheds light on her isolation, loneliness in the 90s

Pooja Bhatt sheds light on her isolation, loneliness in the 90s
'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Madhur Mittal booked for sexual assualt

'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Madhur Mittal booked for sexual assualt
Hania Amir under fire for urging people to love their skin while using a beauty filter

Hania Amir under fire for urging people to love their skin while using a beauty filter

Mikaal Zulfiqar gives 'Ertugrul' actors a warm welcome

Mikaal Zulfiqar gives 'Ertugrul' actors a warm welcome

'Wink girl' Priya Prakash pays gratitude over becoming viral sensation in 2018

'Wink girl' Priya Prakash pays gratitude over becoming viral sensation in 2018
Kangana Ranaut sheds light on Bollywood’s ‘outsider’ crisis

Kangana Ranaut sheds light on Bollywood’s ‘outsider’ crisis
Nadia Khan bashes ‘flawed’ hater marriages: ‘Do yourself a favor, look me up!’

Nadia Khan bashes ‘flawed’ hater marriages: ‘Do yourself a favor, look me up!’
Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif send love to Shraddha Kapoor on her 34th birthday

Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif send love to Shraddha Kapoor on her 34th birthday
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's loved-up snaps leaves fans swooning

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's loved-up snaps leaves fans swooning

Latest

view all