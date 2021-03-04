Can't connect right now! retry
PMC asks private colleges to send data of all students for admission transparency

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

PMC logo.

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Thursday announced that it has asked all private medical and dental colleges to send the data of candidates who recently appeared in their admission interviews.

According to a tweet that the commission posted in this regard, the move was taken to "ensure the highest standards of transparency and avoid any kind of discrepancies" in the admission process of private medical and dental colleges.

The notification added that the data of all candidates must be sent to the commission by Friday, March 5, 2021.

