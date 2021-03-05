Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham reveals life-changing moment on her son's 22nd birthday

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 05, 2021

Victoria Beckham shared her life-changing moment with fans as she paid tribute to her oldest child Brooklyn on his 22nd birthday Thursday (March 4, 2021).

The 46-year-old fashion designer took to her Instagram page  and Shared a throwback photo to describe her bliss of becoming a mum for the first time.

The 'Spice Girl' hitmaker also wrote a sweet line to tribute his son: "22 years ago today our lives changed forever. The kindest, most beautiful soul. The most incredible son, brother and fiancé. Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham. We love you and are so proud of the man you have become x."

The mother-of-four, in the stunning post, tried to reflect her feelings when she became a mum for the first time in 1999.

David Beckham’s sweetheart illustrated the sweet message with a photo of herself as a young mum with his little Brooklyn.

More From Entertainment:

HBO Max drops first teaser for “Made For Love”

HBO Max drops first teaser for “Made For Love”
Olivia Rodrigo praises ‘incredible’ Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo praises ‘incredible’ Taylor Swift
Daisy Ridley says happy to be an

Daisy Ridley says happy to be an "emotionally tortured Jedi”
Gigi Hadid shares daughter’s cute photo

Gigi Hadid shares daughter’s cute photo
Selena Gomez delights fans as she reveals ‘Revelación’ EP tracklist and collaborators

Selena Gomez delights fans as she reveals ‘Revelación’ EP tracklist and collaborators
BTS named Global Recording Artist of the Year

BTS named Global Recording Artist of the Year
Meghan Markle receives backlash for accusing Buckingham Palace of 'perpetuating falsehoods'

Meghan Markle receives backlash for accusing Buckingham Palace of 'perpetuating falsehoods'
Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun and Ayeza Khan look fabulous in latest picture

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun and Ayeza Khan look fabulous in latest picture
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham send love to Brooklyn Beckham on birthday

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham send love to Brooklyn Beckham on birthday
Malala says she enjoyed watching 'The White Tiger', 'Wolfwalkers' and 'Soul'

Malala says she enjoyed watching 'The White Tiger', 'Wolfwalkers' and 'Soul'

Brother accuses Mariah Carey of defamation and inflicting emotional distress

Brother accuses Mariah Carey of defamation and inflicting emotional distress
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s ‘crass’ Oprah choice

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s ‘crass’ Oprah choice

Latest

view all