Victoria Beckham reveals life-changing moment on her son's 22nd birthday

Victoria Beckham shared her life-changing moment with fans as she paid tribute to her oldest child Brooklyn on his 22nd birthday Thursday (March 4, 2021).

The 46-year-old fashion designer took to her Instagram page and Shared a throwback photo to describe her bliss of becoming a mum for the first time.



The 'Spice Girl' hitmaker also wrote a sweet line to tribute his son: "22 years ago today our lives changed forever. The kindest, most beautiful soul. The most incredible son, brother and fiancé. Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham. We love you and are so proud of the man you have become x."



The mother-of-four, in the stunning post, tried to reflect her feelings when she became a mum for the first time in 1999.



David Beckham’s sweetheart illustrated the sweet message with a photo of herself as a young mum with his little Brooklyn.