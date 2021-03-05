Can't connect right now! retry
Eva Longoria to direct The Gordita Chronicles

Friday Mar 05, 2021

The actress turned director Eva Longoria has joined hands with HBO Max to direct the television project The Gordita Chronicles. She said her major focus is on addressing “the lack of representation and diversity in Hollywood.”

The 45-year-old actress debuted as a director for the popular series Devious Maids. Currently, she is busy with Flamin’ Hot - a movie about the creator of spicy Cheetos.

Loosely based on the life of show writer Claudia Forestieri, The Gordita Chronicles is about a 12-year-old Dominican girl who is seen facing difficulties in order to adapt to a new lifestyle during the 1980s in Miami.

Eva shared a screenshot of the news item on her Instagram account, and captioned the post: “I'm BEYOND excited & honored to announce my part within this brilliant team of women coming together to create ‘The Gordita Chronicles’”

I'll be directing the pilot, while working alongside the amazing and talented @claudiforest, @brigliebs, @zoesaldana, and so many more!!”

The actress highlighted a cause behind her project, saying, “The lack of representation and diversity in Hollywood continues to be a major focus, rightfully so, and I'm so honored to be a part of the change!”

The Desperate Housewives actress is worried about the workplace bias against women. She has raised the same issue on her Instagram Story.




