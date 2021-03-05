Mahira Khan receives love from Bollywood film maker Rhea Kapoor

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan received love from Indian film producer and fashion designer Rhea Kapoor.



Mahira turned to Instagram and shared a bunch of lovely daffodils flowers with a sweet caption.

The Raees actress posted flowers with caption ‘Sabr, Shukr’ alongside a flower emoji.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



It also caught the attention of Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor’s daughter and the younger sister of Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor.

Rhea simply dropped numerous heart emoticons on Mahira’s post to shower love on her.



