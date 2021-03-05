Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Oprah slams Prince Harry’s ‘cheap’ interview to James Corden: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 05, 2021

Oprah slams Prince Harry’s ‘cheap’ interview to James Corden: report

Oprah is reportedly fuming over Prince Harry’s decision to offer up James Corden dibs to his interview debut just days ahead of her tell-all.

This claim was brought forward by Paper’s Late Editor Benjamin Butterworth.

He told Express UK, “I think they were desperate to get their story out there. Anyone that saw James Corden and Prince Harry on Friday, first of all, Oprah must have been livid that he'd already given the line of why he quit the Royals to James Corden so she's not got that as an exclusive.”

“So she's wasted a couple of million there but I just find it utterly extraordinary how a couple that are so rich and have had such a high position in life as the Duke and Duchess can manage to make themselves appear so cheap.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian 'doing well' after officially filing for divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian 'doing well' after officially filing for divorce from Kanye West

Nicola Peltz praises fiancé Brooklyn Beckham as she sends him love on his 22nd birthday

Nicola Peltz praises fiancé Brooklyn Beckham as she sends him love on his 22nd birthday
Nick Jonas unveils ‘euphoric’ track ‘This is Heaven’ for Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas unveils ‘euphoric’ track ‘This is Heaven’ for Priyanka Chopra
Experts concerned over Harry, Meghan Markle’s intent to paint UK as ‘land of vile snobs’: report

Experts concerned over Harry, Meghan Markle’s intent to paint UK as ‘land of vile snobs’: report
Kim Kardashian most likely to keep multi-million California mansion post divorce with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian most likely to keep multi-million California mansion post divorce with Kanye West
UK police unveil update on Princess Diana’s 1995 BBC interview investigation

UK police unveil update on Princess Diana’s 1995 BBC interview investigation
Pregnant Meghan Markle lashed out at Palace staffer leaving her in ‘tears’: report

Pregnant Meghan Markle lashed out at Palace staffer leaving her in ‘tears’: report
'Fast & Furious' release called off until June

'Fast & Furious' release called off until June
Queen Elizabeth, Prince William 'furious' ahead of Meghan and Harry's tell-all

Queen Elizabeth, Prince William 'furious' ahead of Meghan and Harry's tell-all

Priyanka Chopra drops hint she might release Hindi version of memoir 'Unfinished'

Priyanka Chopra drops hint she might release Hindi version of memoir 'Unfinished'
Meghan Markle's college best friend slams false propaganda against her in scathing note

Meghan Markle's college best friend slams false propaganda against her in scathing note

Jennifer Aniston reveals unique '11 11' tattoo twinning with this co-star

Jennifer Aniston reveals unique '11 11' tattoo twinning with this co-star

Latest

view all