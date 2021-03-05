Oprah slams Prince Harry’s ‘cheap’ interview to James Corden: report

Oprah is reportedly fuming over Prince Harry’s decision to offer up James Corden dibs to his interview debut just days ahead of her tell-all.

This claim was brought forward by Paper’s Late Editor Benjamin Butterworth.

He told Express UK, “I think they were desperate to get their story out there. Anyone that saw James Corden and Prince Harry on Friday, first of all, Oprah must have been livid that he'd already given the line of why he quit the Royals to James Corden so she's not got that as an exclusive.”

“So she's wasted a couple of million there but I just find it utterly extraordinary how a couple that are so rich and have had such a high position in life as the Duke and Duchess can manage to make themselves appear so cheap.”

