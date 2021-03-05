Street named after Pakistani city of Multan in Australia

A sign board of the Mooltan Street shared by the foreign Ministry's Foreign Minister's Public Diplomacy account. Photo: Twitter/ Foreign Minister's Public Diplomacy account

Pakistan is known for its rich history and culture and at many times the country has been honoured with recognition in various cities across the world.

But if you're in Australia and miss home then drop by at the "Mooltan Street", named after Pakistan's historic Multan city.

"Fancy a stroll this #FootprintFriday? Head down to Mooltan Street in the suburbs of Melbourne, Australia, named after the historic city of Multan in the Punjab," tweeted Foreign Minister's Public Diplomacy account run by the Foreign Office.

The tweet added that Multan is often referred to as the "City of Saints" with the city's "history stretching deep into antiquity".

The street is located in the Travancore suburb of Melbourne.

As per the Australian paper Herald Sun, the area is named after the Travancore House, a mansion in the area which is named after the former Indian princely state of the same name.

When the property was subdivided in the 1920s, a number of streets took Indian or Asian names.

One of the streets was named Mooltan Street in honour of the city of saints.